They’re Back! Grafton Street Reopens In New Harvard Square Spot

For years, we were big fans of Grafton Street. From juicy burgers to the comfortable bar area and outdoor dining options for people-watching, it was always a go-to spot in Harvard Square, whether in the days when there were far less options, or during the more recent flood of establishments over the past decade. It was a sad day when they closed their doors in March 2020.

Meanwhile, we also loved the Grafton Group’s sister restaurant, Park, on the other side of the square at 59 JFK St. It’s an ideal cozy subterranean haunt, and so we’re excited to see that it’s getting a fresh start as … wait for it … the new Grafton Street.

With a hand from Niemitz Design Group, the former Park “was redesigned to better reflect the Grafton Street aesthetic.” That means “leather armchairs,” “a private bar in the den,” and circular booths in their Woodstock Room.

The new Grafton Street opened last week, offering a “playful take on New American cuisine designed for sharing, with small and big plates at the ready,” “from chickpea fritters to steamed mussels and spicy calamari” and their “modern take on fish and chips.” That’s all courtesy of Executive Chef Tom Borgia, formerly of Russell House Tavern, while a “creative craft cocktail list,” put together by bartender Paul Barry who has been with Grafton Group for 26 years, plus a “thoughtful beer on tap program and well-edited wine offerings,” will “round out the dining experience.”

“We’re beyond thrilled and honestly, a little relieved, that we were able to figure out a way to bring Grafton Street back to Harvard Square,” Grafton Owner Patrick Lee said. “The original Grafton Street was our very first restaurant; 26 years later, it remains the heart and soul of our company, regardless of its street address.”

For now, Grafton Street will offer dinner service from Wednesday through Sunday, 5pm to 12am, with the bar open through 2am. Weekend brunch begins in early April.