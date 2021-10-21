THINGS WE’RE DOING AROUND GREATER BOSTON THIS WEEK THAT YOU MIGHT DIG

From a badass scary concert blowout to a haunted mansion

THU 10.22 – FRI 10.23

queer cabaret

Stones to Rainbows/Gay to Queer Lives

“Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion (PDM) announces the first of its QUEER CABARET, a part of PDM’s Stones to Rainbows/Gay to Queer Lives project. The three different live cabaret shows take place over two days at Somerville’s Center for Arts at the Armory, nestled within a multi-media arts installation, featuring area and national LGBTQ+ community members in previously video recorded interviews. Live performers will include members of the Boston-region’s eclectic LGBTQ+ community. Stones to Rainbows/Gay to Queer Lives has been in development for over eighteen months and is a 2020 recipient of the coveted Creative City Grant, administered by the New England Foundation for the Arts. More recent support from The Boston Foundation’s 2021 LAB grant is enabling the addition of these live/multi-media cabarets that – providing a platform for artists who identify along the wide-spectrum of LGTBQ+ experience and span seven decades in age.”

[The Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. 5:30pm & 8pm/$15-$30. eventbrite.com]

SAT 10.23

saturday scrum

Boston Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum

Did you watch the Boston mayoral debate last week? Well, you didn’t miss too much, but you still probably should have, especially if you live in the Hub (but even if you don’t reside in Boston proper, remember that the city still sets the tone for the region, so these things affect you). You can always go back and check out old debates and community panels, but for Boston voters there is also this upcoming forum hosted by the African & Muslim Community of Boston and Boston City Councilor-at-Large candidate Said Abdikarim. As an organizer wrote to us, “there are about 20-40,000 Africans and Muslims in the City of Boston. We are trying to make sure their voices are heard and have representation in the city government.”

[Residence Inn, 2001 Washington St, Roxbury, 10am-2pm]

TUE 10.26

double time

Black Paper: Writing in a Dark Time

“Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for an in-store event with Teju Cole to celebrate the release of his two new books, Black Paper: Writing in a Dark Time and Golden Apple of the Sun. He will be in conversation with writer, editor, and founder of the Transnational Series, Shuchi Saraswat. ‘Darkness is not empty,’ writes Teju Cole in Black Paper, a book that meditates on what it means to sustain our humanity—and witness the humanity of others—in a time of darkness. One of the most celebrated essayists of his generation, Cole here plays variations on the essay form, modeling ways to attend to experience—not just to take in but to think critically about what we sense and what we don’t.”

[Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline. 7pm/$0-$59. tls-teju-cole.eventbrite.com]

SAT 10.30

fans to the slaughter

Hex Appeal

“Boston’s most devious troublemakers, the Slaughterhouse Society, are returning to the stage on Halloween weekend for a one-night-only, black magic banger! This sexy, sinister, queer variety event is for fiends, familiars, and all those who crave a little bump in the night. This award-winning horror and alternative performance art gang is conjuring a showcase of bloody boolesque, horror drag, and exciting spectacle that no Halloween season should be without! Our stage welcomes acts of evil from all types of gorgeous ghouls, all equally damning and delicious. With: Occult Cabaret, Black Magic Burlesque, and Unholy Sights Hosted by Ginny Nightshade, featuring Jane Doe, Dahlia Strack, Celia Smokinbutts, Mary Widow, Michaelle Rose, Throb Zombie, Complete Destruction, Belle Gunz, Anne Frankenstein, Kimmy Moore, Simone De Boudoir, Zad Gravebone, Reina Gold.”

[Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theater, Davis Square, Somerville. 18+/7:30pm/$15-$25. crystalballroomboston.com/events/slaughterhouse-society-hex-appeal]

THROUGH 10.31

castle shock

The Termite Monster at the Hammond Castle Museum

“This Halloween, Hammond Castle Museum will explore John Hays Hammond Jr.’s science-fiction genre stories with a Creature Feature, a live adaptation of Hammond’s “The Termite Monster” and a correlating temporary exhibit, Hammond and Horror. The Creature Feature opens with a reading of The Pet, and spotlights a live adaptation of The Termite Monster, both of which are a part of Hammond’s collection of creative stories. Hammond and Horror is a temporary exhibit featuring select pieces of Hammond’s genre writings maintained within the Museum’s collection.”

[Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. $18/all ages. Tickets and info: hammondcastle.org]

TUE 11.2

she goes

Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer

“A quarter-century after first showcasing her talents as the frontwoman for modern pop hitmakers Sixpence None The Richer, Leigh Nash is set to perform solo at Club Passim. In the ’90s Nash and her bandmates released a pair of megahits including the Grammy-nominated ‘Kiss Me’ and ‘There She Goes.’ Local rising star Kaiti Jones will open the show.”

[Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 8pm/$25 or $23 for Passim members. passim.org]

WED 11.3 – 12.5

artcore

Leslie Wilcox: ROTTEN

“Leslie Wilcox’s solo exhibition ROTTEN contends with our cascading global climate catastrophe. Sickened by the compelling evidence of this human-induced collapse, Wilcox extracts weather-beaten driftwood detritus from the sea and petrifies it, then gilds and patinates it to illustrate resolute proof of our culpability. This new work cultivates many of the artists’ personal thoughts and feelings towards this calamity such as: …Thoroughly ROTTEN to the core, the morally corrupt grow justification through destruction. And …Timber felled haphazardly decays into ROTTEN, vile and noxious waste. And … Allowing pampered indulgent consumption fosters spoiled ROTTEN greed. One gallery wall is left intentionally blank to provide an opportunity for written public discourse on these issues. A founding member of Boston Sculptors, Wilcox lives and works in Boston’s South End.”

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., Boston. More info at bostonsculptors.com]

ONGOING

keep austen weird

Brookline Arts Center presents EBENDA

“The Brookline Arts Center (BAC) is thrilled to present EBENDA by Hartmut Austen, a visual dialogue of personal reflection on political and social events. The installation will be on view at the Beacon Street Gallery [through] January 9, 2022. Ebenda is the German word for ‘Ibidem,’ Latin for ‘Just there’ or ‘At the very same place,’” Austen explains. “I use the title for its shortness and literal playfulness – however, it also relates to an idea of place, presence, and absence, as well as a reference to our personal and shared experiences of the year 2020.” The installation encourages a conversation that is both refreshing and insightful. “With each of my works,” said Austen, “I attempt to strike a balance between personal reflection on political and social currents, while simultaneously commenting on the artistic medium itself.”

[Beacon Street Gallery, 1351 Beacon St., Brookline. brooklineartscenter.com]

ONGOING

commuter railed

Fall cocktails at GlenPharmer

“GlenPharmer is a fully-operational distillery and restaurant located in the historic Brookdale Mill building in Franklin. Just 15 minutes from Gillette Stadium, GlenPharmer is an exciting new pre or post game stop for Patriots fans and destination for spirits enthusiasts to enjoy a beautiful fall day. Guests are welcomed to experience GlenPharmer’s “grain-to-glass” (mashing, cooking, fermenting, distilling, barreling and bottling) process through tours, tastings and indoor and outdoor dining. The restaurant is open for dinner nightly and Sunday brunch and exclusively serves GlenPharmer spirits, cocktails, and cordials paired with a menu of American favorites. GlenPharmer is also the only distillery in New England using blue agave juice shipped from Mexico to produce tequila, “GlenQuila” (90 Proof / 45% ABV).”

[GlenPharmer Distillery, 860 W Central St, Franklin. glenpharmer.com]