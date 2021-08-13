THIS IS THE STUFF YOU WILL SEE US OUT DOING IN AND AROUND BOSTON THIS WEEK

From free outdoor concerts to beer and an Occupy Reunion

FRI 8.13

windy city

Feel Good Fridays

“Brookline Music School presents Feel Good Fridays—a free outdoor concert series under the Babcock Street tent in Coolidge Corner, Brookline.” Featuring: “The Silverwood Duo featuring Brookline Music School woodwinds faculty member Julianne Johnston and guitarist Barry Johnston will perform pop, rock and jazz.”

[Coolidge Corner, 15 Babcock Street, Brookline. 5pm/free. bmsmusic.org]

FRI 8.13

macrobrew

Premiere on Broadway + Springdale Beer Co. Presents

“We’re pumped to announce the Sucker For Lust beer release party. Sucker For Lust is a collaboration beer brewed by Springdale Beer Co. and The Macrotones! Live music by The Macrotones and Flying Vipers.”

[Premiere on Broadway, 517 Broadway, Somerville. 9pm/21+/no cover. premiereonbroadway.com]

SUN 8.15

mountain dewey

Mic Check! Occupy Boston Picnic/DayCamp

“Occupy Boston will be holding a weekly event at Dewey Square beginning Sunday August 15th at 1PM ET. These are ‘Potluck’ events, where organizations as well as people are encouraged to bring food, and volunteer to help facilitate the events. The intent is not only to feed the hungry, but to connect resources in the community to build support for those that live outdoors. This also gives us the opportunity to meet, connect and reconnect with people, activists and organizations in our community working for positive change, as well as breaking bread with old and new friends and comrades.

In 2011 in Dewey Square we fed over a thousand people a day at points. Our focus has, at the core, always been creating positive social change for the 99%. Everyone is invited! El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido! We are the 99%”

[Dewey Square, Boston. 1pm/free. facebook.com]

SUN 8.15

kids bop

We Sing: Chinatown

In partnership with the Friends of the Public Garden, Boston Children’s Chorus is hosting ‘We Sing: Boston,’ a summer series of community singing events in public parks throughout Boston neighborhoods! We invite community members of all ages and skill levels to join in singing, games, prizes, and socializing in Chin Park on the Greenway in Chinatown! Through ‘We Sing: Chinatown,’ BCC and Friends of the Public Garden aim to provide free musical enrichment and community building opportunities for children and families across Chinatown. Following a year of isolation and distance, ‘We Sing: Boston’ invites the city to stand together and sing the hope of tomorrow!”

[Chin Park on the Greenway, Surface Road and Beach Street, Boston. 2pm/free. bostonchildrenschorus.org/our-programs/we-sing]

WED 8.18

snap into it

Slim Jim and the Mad Cows Live

“Slim Jim and the Mad Cows return to the stage at Titus Sparrow Park in the South End. This is a free early evening show so swing by after work and bring a blanket, a cooler, your kids, your dogs, your pardners. Hope to see you there!”

[Titus Sparrow Park, South End, Boston. 6pm/free. facebook.com]

THU 8.19

the flaunting of hill house

Dark Spring Boston’s Summer Garden Party

“Do you dream of luxuriating in summer finery on the lawn of a dark and mysterious mansion? We do too! Planning is under way for our Spring 2022 Festival, but in the meantime… You are cordially invited to an evening of haunting leisure. Stroll the grounds while enjoying musical entertainment provided by Ex-Hyena, Terror Forms, Kelly Spyglass, and DJ Seraph. Peruse only the finest of wares provided by hand-selected vendors. Enjoy lawn games, cocktails, and refreshments while luxuriating in one of Boston’s most lovely settings. Proof of vaccination or negative test within three days will be required for entry. So please bring your cards or photos of them!”

[Commander’s Mansion, 440 Talcott Ave, Watertown. 6pm/$20. Eventbrite.com]

FRI 8.20 – SUN 8.22

eco chamber

Boston GreenFest

“Come join us in person at the Rose Kennedy Greenway for an event like no other. Boston GreenFest is dedicated to promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle for everyone! We are the region’s largest free multicultural environmental music festival. Enjoy a host of interactive exhibits, world cuisine, robotics, EcoFashion, green design, EcoFunSpot, full live performance stage, and more.”

[Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston. 12-6pm/free. bostongreenfest.org]

SAT 8.21

whiff opposition

5th Annual Shaggs Wiffle Ball Tournament

“The Ed Horan Memorial Foundation is inviting you to join in for a fifth year to what is sure to be another great day with friends and family. You are all invited to partake in joining us, playing or not!”

[Billings Field, West Roxbury. $50.00 per player / 4 person teams. Sign up: https://forms.gle/ytuqr9gefcuJuB9fA]

ONGOING

hunting season

Explore Boston Harbor: A Waterfront-wide Scavenger Hunt

“Join us for ‘Explore Boston Harbor’ scavenger hunts in 6 locations around the waterfront: Georges Island, Spectacle Island, Charlestown, Downtown Boston, East Boston, and South Boston. Each hunt has been carefully crafted to reflect the unique history and culture of the area and includes multiple choice, short-answer, and open-ended questions, as well as photo submissions. You can play by yourself or as a team and experience the harbor in a completely new way. To play, visit edventurebuilder.com/BHN/, select your hunt, and participate as much or as little as you’d like! Collect a special edition prize on Spectacle and Georges Islands this season!”

[Online. free/various dates and times. bostonharbornow.org]