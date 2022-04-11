Thriving Waffle Restaurant And Cafe Burgundian Refreshes Attleboro Food Scene 

“I realized that there was an opportunity to be here as sort of an oasis”

‘Burgundian,’ a lesser-known term in the states but popular abroad in European countries such as Belgium and France, describes a lifestyle of good food, good drink, and overall enjoyment of life.

Shane Matlock of Attleboro remembers reading the word in a book while stationed overseas in the military on the border of France and Belgium in 2009. A decade later, he coined his thriving liege waffle food truck business after the term.

In addition to the food truck, since last November Burgundian also has a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Attleboro. The coffee shop joins the recently-opened boba tea cafe Kimochi in what appears to be a new breath of life in the city’s downtown restaurant scene.

Instead of opening in an already commercially thriving area like Boston or Providence, Matlock expressed his desire to instead be the first to lay roots in a place lacking such a presence.

“I love the community aspect of a cafe, it’s almost like a living organism in a community where everybody comes through,” he said in an interview. “There are so many people from all different walks of life… I realized that there was an opportunity to be here as sort of an oasis because people get tired of going to Providence or going to Boston for that sort of life and culture.”

The menu is diverse; rather than subscribing to one food origin, there’s a culmination of recipes and dishes collected by Matlock through his decade-long military travels abroad. Burgundian is already well known for its specialty liege waffles, which consist of a cakey, dense interior and crispy sweet exterior.

Matlock trained with a master liege waffle maker in Belgium to perfect his current recipe, though the recipe previously landed Matlock in some legal trouble. A failed partnership with Eastern Standard Provisions resulted in a lawsuit over whose waffle recipe Oprah Winfrey picked for her ‘Favorite Things’ list. Currently in the “throes of legal ping-pong,” he said the lawsuit has attracted some decent press to the restaurant.

As for the near future of Burgundian, Matlock predicts “expansion.” With plans to renovate a double-decker bus shipped over from England, and at least one other brick and mortar location, most likely in Worcester.

“I don’t necessarily have a dream of opening a brick and mortar in Providence or Boston, but more of these other communities in New England,” Matlock said.

On any given day, Burgundian is bustling. In addition to waffles and food, the restaurant recently received its liquor license and expanded its weekend hours, hoping to draw more of a nighttime crowd. All things considered, it’s an ideal spot for anyone looking to get out of the city and break their usual confines of ‘Americanized’ cuisine.

Whether by car or commuter rail, it’s worth the trip.