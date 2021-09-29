TIME FOR GROWTH

Three pounds per light and a Maine grower’s market

Between the NECANN cannabis convention that we participated in earlier this month, to the Boston Freedom Rally that went down smoothly this past weekend, to Boston Cannabis Week which is likely going on as you read this, we have no shortage of news and interviews to relay back to readers of the Dig and our cannabis newsletter, Talking Joints Memo. Stay tuned to digboston.com and our social media channels for ongoing dispatches and videos, some of which we are incorporating into community updates like this …

Again and again, readers tell us that they want to hear about the growing of weed. The process, the plants, all of it. Some people are homegrowers themselves; others work in the budding industry (pun always intended); many are just curious about what goes into harvesting their favorite strains. Needless to say, we recently ran into more than a few heads who are helpful in these areas.

While there’s no shortage of Mass brands or experienced grow hands, it’s always great to hear from Colorado cats like the team at Success Nutrients, which was educating people at their NECANN booth while pitching an impressive suite of products. Success works with 100,000 and 200,000 square-foot operations all the time, but they also focus on hobbyists to help them “grow like pros.”

“It’s important to be able to maximize your results at home—whether that’s quality, whether that’s yield,” they explained. “It’s important to get all the meds you need in a four-by-four space, which is why we created a methodology called Three A Light. With our system, with our nutrient program, you get three pounds [of flower] per light. So whether that’s LED [or another kind of light source], about a thousand watts, you should be able to do about a gram-and-a-half per watt.”

At the industrial level, we spoke with Juan Sol of EarlyBird Power about how companies are managing the enormous amount of energy needed to produce cannabis. The Milton-based business helps cultivators “reduce electricity and natural gas cost, lower utility costs, convert to solar, the works,” Sol said (yes, his name is really Sol and he works in the energy business). “Sometimes we are able to help them get financing through an energy agreement; otherwise, we come in and set them up after with deals that can save them 10 or 15% a month on their energy bills.”

As for looming trends, Sol added, “Battery storage is becoming really big. Utility companies are giving a lot of incentives for businesses to install battery storage systems, and then they get paid through rebates and stuff like that. There’s a lot of money [that can be saved] there right now.”

As is clear from the crossfire of technical chatter at all these events, growers love to connect with each other. That’s not always easy, especially with COVID and in part due to the limitations in Mass law regarding public consumption and the exchange of cannabis samples. Bay Staters in this realm find ways, no doubt, but for future solutions they also ought to look north, to Maine, where Jennifer Whetzel facilitates such relationships.

The founder of Lady Jane branding, Whetzel is also co-founder of Independent Diamond Brokers, which puts on the regular Maine Grower’s Marketplace, a networking event and business-to-business meetup for retailers, delivery services, caregivers, and assistants.

“We have growers and edible manufacturers and concentrate companies come to the event, then we invite retailers and other [licensed operators] to come and network, make connections, and make wholesale purchases.”

As for whether they could do a gathering like that in Mass …

“No!”

Whetzel laughed at the suggestion. Like everything that’s cool and sensible, it will take time for such a meetup to be sanctioned in Mass. Until then, it’s good to know that positive ideas are blossoming next door.

“It’s a really good way to get out of your grow and come meet some people,” Whetzel said.

Learn more about the Maine Grower’s Marketplace at independentdiamondbrokers.com.