The last time we caught up with Boston artist Jared Katsiane, in March, he was skewering the advertising of new Roxbury condos for their whitewashing.

“It’s striking how developers and realtors are shameless in their invention of new neighborhood boundaries to maximize profit,” Katsiane told DigBoston. “The buildings are clearly in Roxbury, as noted by the Boston Planning and Development Agency, though the ads highlight the South End. … If our leaders are sincere about maintaining a truly diverse city, then much more needs to be done to create affordable housing. Otherwise, segregation and displacement will continue to accelerate.”

With his “Live the Magic” show centered in Roxbury now wrapped, Katsiane has produced another exhibition, “Southie Then and Now -­ A Neighborhood Transformed,” which is currently at the Somerville library) and will travel to five Boston Public Library branches starting in June to “highlight the changing landscape in South Boston over the last 50 years.” More from the artist below:

The exhibition includes a paper map of South Boston, with locations depicted in the films, and listings of housing organizations and other community resources. Viewers can use color markers to write and draw their stories of community change on the exhibition’s fabric wall. At each exhibition location, community forums with guest speakers provide opportunities to discuss the challenges of community growth, including maintaining affordable housing.