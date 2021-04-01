TRILLIUM REOPENING TWO LOCATIONS AS YOU READ THIS

“We’re always searching for ways to enhance, but last year forced us to make dramatic changes to how we operate, and there are some positive adaptations we intend to keep.”

Here at the Dig, we love all our local breweries and taprooms, so much that we more or less write about them exclusively, beers from other states be damned. But Trillium, sweet Trillium, how we especially love thee.

We’re thrilled to see one of our faves coming back for Red Sox Opening Day. We’ll obviously be tasting some of their new beers soon, so stay tuned for that, but for now we just wanted to share the great news. More info from the team at Trillium below:

Trillium Fenway, located just blocks away from historic Fenway Park, will reopen at 11AM on April 1st to coincide with the Red Sox home opener at 2:10pm. Across town, Trillium’s Fort Point restaurant and brewery will reopen Friday, April 2nd with a menu featuring a selection of new and favorite dishes, while at their production brewery in Canton, Trillium’s outdoor “Summer Kitchen” will return in partnership with Keane’s Woodfired and Naco Taco.

Guests can expect the same exceptional hospitality and service they rely on at Trillium, with a diverse menu of draft beer, safe and comfortable al fresco seating, and innovative food menus at each location. Packaged beer-to-go and a collection of fresh spring merchandise will be available to take home as well.

“I’m so excited to welcome our staff and guests back,” remarked Esther Tetreault, founder and owner of Trillium. “JC and I established Trillium with the vision of creating memorable places to share experiences with others. We managed to make it through the winter with an incredible team and supportive community, and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reopen as soon as we felt we could do so with the safety and standards people expect from us.”

Online ordering for packaged beer to-go, UPS shipping throughout Massachusetts and other select states, and weekly home delivery routes will continue as on-site experiences return.

“We’re always searching for ways to enhance, but last year forced us to make dramatic changes to how we operate, and there are some positive adaptations we intend to keep,” continued Tetreault. “We’ve made it easier for our fans to gain regular access to our beer, in an extremely high-quality, hospitality focused way. Providing exceptional customer-service is at the heart of our mission, and the positive feedback we’ve heard from our community validates these efforts.”

In addition to the three core locations, Trillium also announced plans to reopen its popular beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and provided an update on the forthcoming location situated in Canton at the former Reebok Headquarters site near Blue Hills.

“We’re actively working with our partners at the Greenway Conservancy to reopen the Trillium Garden on the Greenway, and construction at our new Canton location is progressing on schedule. With our current plans we should be enjoying beer on the Greenway in early May and welcoming you to our new restaurant, brewery, and taproom overlooking beautiful Blue Hills before the first official day of summer,”concluded Tetreault.

Guests eager to book a table at Fort Point, Fenway, or Canton are encouraged to make reservations up to 14 days in advance via Resy. The maximum party-size at this time is 6 people, per state regulation, including children. Complete location details and further information can be found at trilliumbrewing.com

Some more details:

Trillium Fenway – Reopening 4/1/21 @ 11AM (Special opening one-hour early)

Trillium Canton – Reopening 4/1/21 @ 12PM

Trillium Fort Point – Reopening 4/2/21 @ 12PM

Trillium Greenway – Forecasted to reopen early May (exact details forthcoming)

trilliumbrewing.com