TRUMP NUTS, COPS, COUNTER-PROTESTERS, POLITICAL PERFORMERS CLASH IN COPLEY

A rally on Copley Square held by Trump-supporting trolls was separated from multiple counter-protest groups by barricades and Boston Police Department officers on Sunday.

Multiple clashes and testy exchanges ensued, with at least two reported arrests. Those who follow conservative media may have already viewed bogus reports from the scene written by people who don’t understand (or care to understand) political theater or satire.

The Copley showdown, which attracted hundreds of counter-protesters, is one of several such face-offs that happened in Mass over the weekend. Buckle up, folks, it’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks, months, etc. –Dig Editors

PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI