UFC FIGHTER WHO WAS JUST ON COVER OF DIG HAS BIGGEST WIN OF CAREER

Earlier this month, we put UFC contender Rob Font on the cover of DigBoston. The story was a personal one, with the fighter telling writer Matteo Urella about his climb to this point in his career. As Font explained:

I’ve been there; I know what it is to live in these complexes, live in these hotels. Paying rent and not really putting money towards a mortgage or whatnot. Pretty much just throwing your money away simply because you can’t put that down payment, or your credit’s not good enough.

Living check to check and all that. I’ve been there. Then I came out here: I’m living in a nice house, my girl is taking care of business with the house and all that. I never want to go back to that. After that and watching my Mom’s grind and motivation and constantly never giving up—and never really wanting to go back.

Not sure if you’re an MMA fan or not but Rob Font got the biggest win of his career tonight, first round TKO AND picked up a Performance of the Night bonus, really stole the show and was a beautiful moment after being off for a year with injury. He was asked about the article in the postfight and gave a great answer. Just wanted to share the info because it meant a great deal for me to help tell his story and his name is getting bigger, so great timing for Dig!

Well, we’re happy to report that Font won his big fight last week. As reported by mmafighting.com:

Rob Font picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday night with a vicious first-round finish against former title contender Marlon Moraes.

In a battle of elite strikers it was Font who showed the faster, stronger hands as he cracked Moraes with several stiff jabs and a nasty uppercut that put the Brazilian down on the ground. Once the fight hit the canvas, Font continued to blast Moraes with punches and hammer fists until referee Marc Goddard could no longer allow the fight to continue.