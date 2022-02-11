“UKIYO(N.)” DANCE PRODUCTION EXPLORES EMOTIONS AND THE BODY

See it virtually or live at The Dance Complex

“Ukiyo(n.)” is a new project created by dancer and movement researcher Hoang-Anh (Ashley) Eng, whose work studies “the connection between the human body and complex emotions that manifest and festers in our consciousness.” The performance will take place on Feb. 12 and 13, at 7:30 p.m., and is pay what you can. Eng describes the event, stating, “This performance is a culmination of a creative process that is driven by emotions and the affects of the human body both humanly and artistically. The exploration and experimentation of specific emotions will be investigated through an introspective process from myself and my cast. Through discussion, quantitative journal research, movement exploration, and improvisation, the culminating artistic creation will be a byproduct of extensive research and rehearsal processes.”

Eng has explained what her background in dance is, stating:

“I am a movement researcher that specializes in contemporary fused floorwork expressing human passion and creating as a gift to be shared with others. I am a creative thinker and mover that inspires to awaken the hearts and shift the consciousness of my audience. My mission is to create change and ignite a visceral reaction that leaves the audience contemplating; to be a force that strives to continuously work, learn, and transform; to become an aware and mindful mover; to be a lover of people and the arts. In my work, I value the evolution of the process that is created in the space geared specifically from collaborating with artists. The physical visceral work that I create has been said to resonate deeply for the artists performing, that it ultimately allows the witnesses to experience the same reaction. My intention is deeper than just sharing art. It expresses different qualities, fragilities, passion, and stimulates internal reflection and processing.”