Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

UNBOTHERED: NEW OOMPA ALBUM, RELEASE PARTY ANNOUNCED

Written by Filed Under: MUSIC

Check Oompa with special guests at the Paradise on Oct. 8

Though we take pride in covering new local artists in every issue, the more the better, we’re also very much aware that the Dig can sometimes read like the Millyz and Oompa celeb pages. And do you know why? Because when musicians from your area are doing serious things, you need to get behind them.

Speaking of the latter, Oompa’s current run of kickass singles—”Go,” “Lebron”—are winding up to the ace storyteller’s third studio album, “Unbothered” on Oct. 1.

Word from her team is that “the new music follows a period of healing and reflection, where she feels she’s learned to ‘just be’ and experience joy, despite living in a time where death and sadness seem so prominent.”

And yes, there’s a release party to go along with it, at the Paradise on Oct. 8. Get your tickets here.

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: MUSIC Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

FLYER FROM HOUSING COALITION IS MISINFORMATION ABOUT THREE BILLS TO SUPPORT TENANTS, STATE REP SAYS

FLYER FROM HOUSING COALITION IS MISINFORMATION ABOUT THREE BILLS TO SUPPORT TENANTS, STATE REP SAYS

NEW REPORT SHOWS WHO BORE BRUNT OF COVID EVICTION CRISIS IN BOSTON

NEW REPORT SHOWS WHO BORE BRUNT OF COVID EVICTION CRISIS IN BOSTON

HOLLYWOOD COMES TO QUINCY. THIS TIME, THE CREW IS HERE TO STAY.

HOLLYWOOD COMES TO QUINCY. THIS TIME, THE CREW IS HERE TO STAY.

GUEST OPINION: AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FINAL CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

GUEST OPINION: AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FINAL CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

POLITICS AS USUAL WITH MINOR CHANGES

POLITICS AS USUAL WITH MINOR CHANGES

Image for Occupy meditation. Photo by Jason Pramas. Copyright 2021 Jason Pramas.

A BRIEF MEDITATION ON THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE OCCUPY MOVEMENT