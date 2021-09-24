UNBOTHERED: NEW OOMPA ALBUM, RELEASE PARTY ANNOUNCED

Check Oompa with special guests at the Paradise on Oct. 8

Though we take pride in covering new local artists in every issue, the more the better, we’re also very much aware that the Dig can sometimes read like the Millyz and Oompa celeb pages. And do you know why? Because when musicians from your area are doing serious things, you need to get behind them.

Speaking of the latter, Oompa’s current run of kickass singles—”Go,” “Lebron”—are winding up to the ace storyteller’s third studio album, “Unbothered” on Oct. 1.

Word from her team is that “the new music follows a period of healing and reflection, where she feels she’s learned to ‘just be’ and experience joy, despite living in a time where death and sadness seem so prominent.”

And yes, there’s a release party to go along with it, at the Paradise on Oct. 8. Get your tickets here.