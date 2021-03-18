Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.03 – 3/11/21

UNITE HERE TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AND PICKET LINE

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Via Facebook.

They will be joined by senator Joe Boncore and former Marriott Copley employees, fired in the middle of pandemic, calling for legislation.

March 22 will be called “Massachusetts’ Reopening Day,” according to Governor Charlie Baker and will be the deadline for hotels to declare their plans to retain furloughed workers.  According to a press release from Unite Here, not a single hotel has stepped forward.  At the Marriott Copley and Revere Hotel, many workers have been permanently fired and must reapply if they wish to come back.  In response, the Hotel Comeback Bill is being introduced in the Massachusetts House and Senate.  On March 23, Unite Here will be supporting hotel workers with a press conference and picket line.

When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00am-11:30am

Where: Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

Who: Recently fired Marriott Copley hotel workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo, Massachusetts Senator Joe Boncore

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

UNITE HERE TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AND PICKET LINE

UNITE HERE TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AND PICKET LINE

APRIL SCHOOL REOPENING DEADLINES RAISE CONCERNS FOR MA TEACHERS, PARENTS

APRIL SCHOOL REOPENING DEADLINES RAISE CONCERNS FOR MA TEACHERS, PARENTS

A NEW PLACE FOR MORE PEOPLE TO CALL HOME IN TOUGH TIMES

A NEW PLACE FOR MORE PEOPLE TO CALL HOME IN TOUGH TIMES

BAMS FESTS ARTISTS, RESTAURANTS, COMMUNITY TEAM UP TO DISTRIBUTE MEALS

BAMS FESTS ARTISTS, RESTAURANTS, COMMUNITY TEAM UP TO DISTRIBUTE MEALS

rally to protest discrimination and crimes against Asian and Pacific islanders during Stop Asian Hate rally on Boston Common in Boston

PICS & RECAP: “STOP ASIAN HATE BOSTON” RALLY ON THE COMMON

ELECTED PODCAST TO FEATURE KENDRA HICKS

ELECTED PODCAST TO FEATURE KENDRA HICKS