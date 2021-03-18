UNITE HERE TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AND PICKET LINE

They will be joined by senator Joe Boncore and former Marriott Copley employees, fired in the middle of pandemic, calling for legislation.

March 22 will be called “Massachusetts’ Reopening Day,” according to Governor Charlie Baker and will be the deadline for hotels to declare their plans to retain furloughed workers. According to a press release from Unite Here, not a single hotel has stepped forward. At the Marriott Copley and Revere Hotel, many workers have been permanently fired and must reapply if they wish to come back. In response, the Hotel Comeback Bill is being introduced in the Massachusetts House and Senate. On March 23, Unite Here will be supporting hotel workers with a press conference and picket line.

When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00am-11:30am

Where: Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

Who: Recently fired Marriott Copley hotel workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo, Massachusetts Senator Joe Boncore