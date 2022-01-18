UPCOMING BOOK EVENT: NAZIS OF COPLEY SQUARE

Gallagher chronicles the evolution of the front, the transatlantic cloak-and-dagger intelligence operations that subverted it, and the mainstream political and religious leaders who shielded the front’s activities from scrutiny. Nazis of Copley Square is a grim tale of faith perverted to violent ends, and a lesson for those who oppose the spread of far-right ideologies today. Gallagher also examines the forces that enabled it to take root in Boston; Nazis of Copley Square has been called “a searing examination of how a city―where for nearly four centuries the phrase ‘cradle of liberty’ has slipped effortlessly off the tongue with a distinct Boston accent―played host to a group whose leading figures spoke favorably of Nazi Germany.”