Upcoming: First Wine Dinner At da LaPosta

Executive Chef/Owner Mario LaPosta welcomes winery from Campania

We’ve loved Newton’s da LaPosta, named for chef-owner and pizzaiolo Mario LaPosta, since its successful mid-pandemic opening against the odds. As they keep bringing on new items and offerings, we figured you’d want to know all about it too. Maybe we’ll see you there.

This particular upcoming event “holds special meaning for Mario,” as they’re introducing wines from a vineyard, Villa Matilde Winery, which is “located an hour’s ride north of Naples, where LaPosta studied pizza making and began his storied career.”

More info from the LaPosta team about the Sept. 28 event below. Word is that tickets are going to sell quickly for this party, and considering the rep of this place, they aren’t exaggerating …

A five-course Italian dinner with wine pairings for each course featuring renowned Villa Matilde Winery from Campania, Italy. The evening’s $95 dollar prixe fixe menu includes locally grown, fried zucchini flowers, pizza baked in da LaPosta’s very own wood-fired oven, and freshly made pasta with ragu. And don’t forget dessert—homemade Italian cookies with housemade limoncello.

dalaposta.com

Tickets at resy.com