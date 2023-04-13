Upcoming: Glow in the Park Returns To The Greenway

“Your chance to support the Greenway Conservancy and have a blast while doing it”

We’re not always the biggest fans of tired old traditions.

As for clever new traditions, we dig ’em. Glow in the Park was amazing last year, and it’s for a great cause too.

More via the organizers from Faneuil Hall and the New England Aquarium below about this year’s event which goes down on June 9:

Kick summer off in style with live music, lawn games, your favorite food trucks, beer, wine, and more. Our annual young professionals fundraising event, Glow in the Park, lights up the night every June, and it’s your chance to support the Greenway Conservancy and have a blast while doing it.

Funds raised at Glow in Park support the Conservancy’s work to connect neighborhoods and people through nature, public art, and community-led programming in ways that are sustainable, equitable, and welcoming.

Learn more about sponsorship benefits here. Single tickets will go on sale in April 2023.

rosekennedygreenway.org/glowinthepark