Upcoming: Taste Of Somerville Returns

This is big, big news. One of our favorite food romps for sure, “for the first time in three long pandemic years, Taste of Somerville is returning to Assembly Row on June 14.”

As longtime attendees may recall, “the event was established in 1997 to celebrate Somerville’s vibrant dining and beverage scenes while supporting community causes.” For their return, “this year’s event will benefit the Somerville Education Foundation and is expected to be its biggest and best yet featuring more than 50 Somerville restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distillers with 1,000+ attendees.” Participating restaurants include “an array of multicultural experiences ranging from Asian to Peruvian to classics from steakhouses, burger joints and BBQ from award-winning pitmasters” ranging from Civility Social House and Fuji at Assembly, to La Posada and Los Amigos Taqueria, to Olde Magoun’s Saloon, Redbones, and the Independent.

“After three long years, we’re so excited to bring people together again for this celebration of Somerville’s dining and nightlife options,” Jess Willis, event chair for Taste of Somerville, said. Chamber President Stephen Mackey added, “We created this event in 1997 to spotlight Somerville’s diverse food and beverage communities while supporting a local nonprofit. We’re grateful to be a part of the resurgence of large-scale food festivals.”

“We’re honored to be the nonprofit partner of this year’s Taste of Somerville event,” said Greg Nadeau, President of the Somerville Education Foundation (SEF). “SEF will use funds raised in partnership with the City, school district, and community providers to support basic needs, out-of-school time, and workforce development for Somerville’s young people.”

tasteofsomerville.org