UPCOMING: THE ODYSSEY IN ULYSSES

A comparative conversation about two famed works

American Repertory Theater will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” In Feb. 28, at 7:30 pm, the arts organization will be holding a virtual conversation “exploring the connections between this iconic work and the source material that fundamentally inspired it: Homer’s “The Odyssey.” Engaging in the discussion are Classical studies scholar Joel Christensen of Brandeis University, Joyce scholar Douglas Mao of Johns Hopkins University, and playwright Kate Hamill. They will juxtapose a scene from Hamill’s new adaptation of “The Odyssey,” which is currently being developed at A.R.T. They will discuss how this new work is “in dialogue with both the original epic poem and the landmark modernist novel.”

This event is part of A.R.T.’s Civically Speaking series, which “features virtual conversations, lectures, and performance events on history, politics, justice, and the meaning of democracy.”

“We look forward to learn from these amazing, insightful scholars joining us for The Odyssey in Ulysses and to continue the conversation with Kate about her new adaptation that began last year as part of A.R.T.’s Behind the Scenes series,” said Sarah Schofield-Mansur, A.R.T.’s assistant director of Special Events and Programming. “It’s been exciting and so rewarding to bring our audiences closer to the artists, themes, and works on our stages and in development through our digital programming.”

