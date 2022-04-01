UPCOMING: “WE WAIT FOR YOUR RETURN: A LOVE LETTER TO ARMENIA”

An evening of art at Northeastern University

American photographer and storyteller Winslow Martin will present a night of visual art, music, and imagery during an event, “We Wait for Your Return: A Love Letter to Armenia.” With the help of award-winning Armenian composer Astghik Martirosyan and a five-piece band, Martin will present the show on May 7, at Black Man Auditorium at Northeastern University, at 8 p.m. According to a media release, “The images from We Wait For Your Return form a remarkable tapestry, one photo a probing portrait, the next a poignant still life, another an extraordinary photo that features a distinctive Armenian landscape, challenging and rewarding the viewer with the use of composition and light. Winslow connects each image in We Wait For Your Return through his storytelling, taking audience members a spiritual and artistic journey from his first meeting with Father Dajad Davidian at a Watertown church, through the deepening of their friendship, as it played out across their adventures together in Armenia.”

Martin is known for documenting everyday life and historical events in Armenia, which he has done for the past 20 years. He hopes to bring more attention and support to the country today, and he aims to share his stories and images from Armenia to a broader audience.

“I fell in love with Armenia and I want to, in this performance, somehow give back to them,” said Martin. “When you are a photographer you reach a point when the work isn’t just about you, and the photography, and your viewers. It is about what you owe to the people who so graciously opened their doors to you. You have to give back something because they have given so much of themselves.”

Register for the event here.