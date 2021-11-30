UTOPIA COMING TO SOUTH BOSTON NEXT YEAR. AND YES, THERE WILL BE TINY HOUSES

“Guests will enjoy an immersive experience complete with live demonstrations and hands-on activities led by experts in their respective crafts.”

The gang from Utopia recently invited us to an event unveiling their 2022 blowout, billed as “New England’s Premier Outdoor Living & Culinary Show.” Hosted at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley, the gathering was a preview of what promises to be a truly gorgeous takeover of the Black Falcon Terminal in the Seaport next spring (March 31 – April 3).

Judging by the introductions and explainers given by ace horticulture gurus in Wellesley and the extensive background of those involved, we think this looks like a green show beyond NECANN we can vibe with. Though there will be breathtaking displays (that’s kind of what these shows are known for), efficiency and community will also be front and center. Along with a whole lot of incredible tiny houses, which will play a major role throughout the terminal.

“The magnitude of this show and what it embodies has been a dream of mine for many years,” Utopia Show Director Chuck Carberry said. “Utopia is a culmination of the several outdoor living shows I’ve been fortunate to produce over the years and will go beyond the traditional exhibition and trade show. Guests will enjoy an immersive experience complete with live demonstrations and hands-on activities led by experts in their respective crafts, with the ultimate goal of inspiring our attendees to transform their lives, their outdoor living spaces and take on new hobbies.”

More from the Utopia team:

Previously hosted in Providence and billed as the New England Outdoor Living and Garden Show in 2019, Utopia will transform Flynn Cruiseport into a multi-sensory, immersive, mini oasis with garden spaces, living walls, the best in urban landscaping, interactive culinary demonstrations, seminars on gardening and plants, outdoor entertainment setups and an exhibition from ‘Tiny House,’ dedicated to inspiring those interested in designing, building, decorating and living in tiny homes. With the support of its sponsors, Bartlett Tree Experts and Country Casual Teak Outdoor Furniture, Utopia is expected to attract an eclectic mix of guests including exterior and interior design experts, health and wellness facilitators, architects, horticulturalists, landscape specialists, gardeners, hydroponics advocates, foodies and biophiliacs – those with an instinctive love of life and the natural world – who will have the opportunity to create their own Utopia at home from the dozens of artfully-curated vendors stationed throughout Utopia’s ‘Main Street’ marketplace.