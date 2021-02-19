Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition asks for racial equity in vaccine distribution

The group has made five demands of governor Charlie Baker.

A new coalition of civil rights, immigrant justice, and public health groups urged the Commonwealth to develop more equitable vaccine distribution, this week. The new group, Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition, aims to invest in community outreach and engagement, increasing access for communities of color and low-income residents.

Vaccine Equity Now! Is composed of elected officials and public health experts. Other members include the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, the Immigrants Assistance Center, Lawyers for Civil Rights, the ACLU, and the NAACP.

According to the coalition, more then 20 percent of Massachusetts’ population is Black and Latino; however, so far, white residents have received 12 times more doses of the coronavirus vaccine than Black residents and 16 times more than Latino residents. State representative Liz Miranda stated that it is time to create change around these disparities.

“There’s no equitable recovery in any sector without prioritizing the communities that have been most vulnerable,” said Miranda. “And this can’t be just a ‘moment.’ This has to be the new normal.”

The group is calling for 10 million dollars to be allocated to trusted community organizations for outreach and engagement, a “vaccine czar” to take charge on addressing inequities, and 20-percent additional doses for the communities most impacted. The coalition also hopes to see greater language access and cultural competence in vaccine administration, along with clear equity goals and transparency in reporting.