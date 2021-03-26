Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.04 – 3/25/21

VACCINE EQUITY NOW! COALITION CALLS FOR PROGRESS FROM BAKER

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Via Facebook.

The administration is not distributing the promised additional 20% vaccine allocation for hardest hit communities in Massachusetts.

On March 23, 32 racial justice, immigrant justice, civil rights, and public health organizations, all part of the Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition authored a letter to Governor Charlie Baker, demanding a meeting on vaccine equity in Massachusetts. They are hoping to discuss Baker’s developments on meeting their goals, as well as inequities in the State’s distribution plan. Black, Latinx, Asian American, and immigrant residents have experienced injustices in trying to get vaccinated.

“It’s been more than a month since Black, Latinx, Asian and immigrant leaders of the Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition issued five demands to Governor Baker to ensure an equitable vaccine rollout in Massachusetts,” said Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition Co-Chairs Dr. Atyia Martin of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, Eva Millona of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, and Carlene Pavlos of the Massachusetts Public Health Association. “While we appreciate the progress that the Governor has made, particularly the additional investments in his Vaccine Equity Initiative, our Coalition still has outstanding questions and concerns. The fact of the matter is that despite the Governor’s rhetoric and efforts, vaccine access in Massachusetts remains deeply inequitable along racial lines, particularly in the communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. We cannot wait another day for answers from the Baker administration, as people continue to lose their lives each and every day. We urge Governor Baker to meet with the Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition immediately to strategize on how we can close these gaps.”

The letter can be read here.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

VACCINE EQUITY NOW! COALITION CALLS FOR PROGRESS FROM BAKER

VACCINE EQUITY NOW! COALITION CALLS FOR PROGRESS FROM BAKER

GUEST OPINION: HONORING WOMEN IN OUR COVID-19 RECOVERY AND BEYOND

GUEST OPINION: HONORING WOMEN IN OUR COVID-19 RECOVERY AND BEYOND

VIDEO: WHY DID RENTERS PROTEST AT THE ICA?

VIDEO: WHY DID RENTERS PROTEST AT THE ICA?

VIDEO: KIM JANEY SWORN IN AS THE 55TH MAYOR OF BOSTON

VIDEO: KIM JANEY SWORN IN AS THE 55TH MAYOR OF BOSTON

FROM NURSING TO TRUCK DRIVING, WAGE GAP PERSISTS

FROM NURSING TO TRUCK DRIVING, WAGE GAP PERSISTS

KIM JANEY TO BE SWORN IN AS 55TH MAYOR OF BOSTON

KIM JANEY TO BE SWORN IN AS 55TH MAYOR OF BOSTON