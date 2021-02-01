VIDEO: AERONAUT’S 6 YEARS WITH DR. NANDU BRINGS HIGH HOPS FOR 2021

As we wrote about Aeronaut last year and probably before that too, the Somerville-based maker of fine cans has something that very few breweries have going for them—a taste, a flavor, a goddamn signature.

Especially across its brilliant IPAs, there’s something that’s distinctly… Aeronaut. They’re juicy but not too fruity, thick but not too filling, sweet but not so sugary that the hops lose their bite.

Naturally, we keep an eye on their flagship Dr. Nandu series, the latest of which, number six, is oh so swell featuring:

The culmination of an annual ritual of recipe evolution! Eminently hoppy NEIPA, brimming with tropical fruit and citrus aromas from Mosaic, Azacca, and Citra hops.

We’ll be sipping ’til we get a glimpse of seven.