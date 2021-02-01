Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

READ CURRENT STREET ISSUE

DIG Year End 2020

VIDEO: AERONAUT’S 6 YEARS WITH DR. NANDU BRINGS HIGH HOPS FOR 2021

Written by Filed Under: Better Boston Beer Bureau

As we wrote about Aeronaut last year and probably before that too, the Somerville-based maker of fine cans has something that very few breweries have going for them—a taste, a flavor, a goddamn signature.

Especially across its brilliant IPAs, there’s something that’s distinctly… Aeronaut. They’re juicy but not too fruity, thick but not too filling, sweet but not so sugary that the hops lose their bite.

Naturally, we keep an eye on their flagship Dr. Nandu series, the latest of which, number six, is oh so swell featuring:

The culmination of an annual ritual of recipe evolution! Eminently hoppy NEIPA, brimming with tropical fruit and citrus aromas from Mosaic, Azacca, and Citra hops.

We’ll be sipping ’til we get a glimpse of seven.

More from author

Filed Under: Better Boston Beer Bureau Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

AID VS. ADS: OFFICIALS SPEND BIG ON MARKETING MASS RESTAURANTS

AID VS. ADS: OFFICIALS SPEND BIG ON MARKETING MASS RESTAURANTS

VIDEO: FENWAY BECOMES MASS VACCINATION SITE THIS WEEK

VIDEO: FENWAY BECOMES MASS VACCINATION SITE THIS WEEK

DOES THE FORMER BPD COMMISSIONER EVEN LIVE IN BOSTON?

DOES THE FORMER BPD COMMISSIONER EVEN LIVE IN BOSTON?

DESPITE EFFECTIVE SHORT-TERM MEASURES, LONG-TERM HOMELESSNESS PERSISTS IN MASS

DESPITE EFFECTIVE SHORT-TERM MEASURES, LONG-TERM HOMELESSNESS PERSISTS IN MASS

DEAR GLOBE READERS LAUNCHES AS PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

DEAR GLOBE READERS LAUNCHES AS PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

SOULDIER STORY: JOEL MASSICOT ON MIXING MARTIAL ARTS, DANCE, AND MILITARY INFLUENCES

SOULDIER STORY: JOEL MASSICOT ON MIXING MARTIAL ARTS, DANCE, AND MILITARY INFLUENCES