Video: Boom and Doom (Sauce) At Lord Hobo In Woburn

A brewhouse tour and origin story behind Boom Sauce and some of our other favorites

On the heels of its seventh anniversary, Lord Hobo Brewing Co. is cooking on multiple fronts.

Fenway goers are familiar with their 617 Hazy IPA, and perhaps also with the newer 617 Lager which showed up more recently at ballgames.

For homebound drinkers, their sampler packs of Juice Lord IPA and the hazy Angelica as well as their sour cans held us down through the height of the pandemic and still make regular appearances in our fridge.

At one point, Lord Hobo was the fastest-growing brewery in the US, and while they’re not exactly shooting for that superlative status at this point, Brewmaster Keith Gabbett told us they are “growing again and getting back into it.” That includes with a new Somerville taproom to add to a roster that already includes spots in Cambridge, the Seaport, and their home base in Woburn.

We recently visited their taproom and brewhouse just north of Boston where all Lord Hobo beer is made. In addition to pouring us some special brews like Diablogato NEIPA and Solar Boom IPA, the latter an exceptionally smooth and flavorful sip, Gabbett explained how their Boom Sauce was “born out of three different recipes” and broke down the genesis of Doom Sauce, their Black double IPA with “a lot of the same characteristics as Boom Sauce,” but also “a couple of different dark malts.”