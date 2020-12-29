VIDEO: “BUY ME, BOSTON” BOOK LAUNCH THROWDOWN FROM THE DAVID BIEBER ARCHIVES

The following videos were recorded live on Dec. 14, 2020 in Norwood, Massachusetts
Recorded & Edited by DigBoston
Read more of the Dig’s coverage of Buy Me, Boston HERE and HERE
Featured in this part (among other topics):
History of Greater Boston newspapers
History of Greater Boston concert venues
A tour of the David Bieber Archives
Intro to “Buy Me, Boston”
How Brian finds old ads
Newspaper advertising then and now
The first Legal Sea Foods ads
Ads from Bob the Chef’s
Harry Belafonte, MLK Jr., more
Old concert tickets
Filene’s Basement tags
Steve’s Ice Cream, Spag’s
Featured in this part (among other topics):
Velvet Underground, Jeff Beck, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Kinks
The Boston Tea Party (venue)
Places where you bought concert tickets back in the day
Disco, Jazz, R&B
Bob Marley at Harvard Stadium
Anti-Apartheid movement
Paul’s Mall
Jimmy Cliff, “The Harder They Come”
Orson Welles Cinema
Stephen Mindich, “Between the Lines,” Boston Phoenix
Publications: “The Broadside,” “New England Teen Scene,” “Hit Parade,” “Stuff”
Featured in this part (among other topics):
Jazz New England
Boston Magazine
Authenticity, fakes, and collectibility
Sports memorabilia
Old soft drinks
WBCN (Boston)
Old advertising rates
The Real Paper, Boston After Dark (B.A.D.)
Broadside/Free Press
Boston’s Weekly Dig/DigBoston