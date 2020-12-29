Dig Bos

DIG Year End 2020

VIDEO: “BUY ME, BOSTON” BOOK LAUNCH THROWDOWN FROM THE DAVID BIEBER ARCHIVES

The following videos were recorded live on Dec. 14, 2020 in Norwood, Massachusetts

Featured in this part (among other topics):

  • History of Greater Boston newspapers

  • History of Greater Boston concert venues

  • A tour of the David Bieber Archives

  • Intro to “Buy Me, Boston” 

  • How Brian finds old ads

  • Newspaper advertising then and now

  • The first Legal Sea Foods ads

  • Ads from Bob the Chef’s

  • Harry Belafonte, MLK Jr., more

  • Old concert tickets

  • Filene’s Basement tags

  • Steve’s Ice Cream, Spag’s

Featured in this part (among other topics):

  • History of Greater Boston newspapers

  • History of Greater Boston concert venues

  • Velvet Underground, Jeff Beck, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Kinks

  • The Boston Tea Party (venue)

  • Newspaper advertising then and now

  • Places where you bought concert tickets back in the day

  • Disco, Jazz, R&B

  • Bob Marley at Harvard Stadium

  • Anti-Apartheid movement

  • Paul’s Mall

  • Jimmy Cliff, “The Harder They Come”

  • Orson Welles Cinema

  • Stephen Mindich, “Between the Lines,” Boston Phoenix

  • Publications: “The Broadside,” “New England Teen Scene,” “Hit Parade,” “Stuff”

Featured in this part (among other topics):

  • History of Greater Boston newspapers

  • History of Greater Boston concert venues

  • Jazz New England

  • Boston Magazine

  • Authenticity, fakes, and collectibility

  • Sports memorabilia

  • Old soft drinks

  • WBCN (Boston)

  • Old advertising rates

  • The Real Paper, Boston After Dark (B.A.D.)

  • Broadside/Free Press

  • Boston’s Weekly Dig/DigBoston

