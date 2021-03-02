Dig Bos

VIDEO: HOLY CRAP, THIS GIN-TINGED “LONG DRINK” TASTES LIKE ORANGINA

Filed Under: Better Boston Beer Bureau

Yes. More. Please. Now. All of ’em.

(CLICK IMAGE TO WATCH OUR REVIEW)

Their description: “A unique taste made of all natural ingredients. Flavors of grapefruit and juniper berry mixed with gin in an easy ready to drink can.”

Our take: Yes. More. Please. Now. All of ’em.

thelongdrink.com

Citizen Strain/Grain is an amalgamation of a bunch of us who, in addition to the hard and oftentimes depressing journalism we report for the Dig, also enjoy sampling and writing about the various beers, spirits, and cannabis products that vendors from near and far send our way. If you want us to check out your product, please contact us at [email protected]

