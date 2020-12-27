VIDEO: LONGEST NIGHT MEMORIAL FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE WHO PASSED IN 2020

VIDEO + REPORTING BY ZACK HUFFMAN

EDITING BY CHRIS FARAONE

Greater Boston’s annual interfaith Longest Night Memorial Service returned outdoors last week after about a decade of being held indoors.

The 31-year-old service is dedicated to homeless people who died during the past 12 months, and is always held on Dec. 21—the longest night of the year.

Typically, the service includes a reading of names from a list that often exceeds 100. Due to the pandemic, it was tougher for organizers to keep in contact with some people and partner agencies to build the list, according to Rev. Mary Eaton from Common Cathedral who helped lead the service this year. During the service, she called out the names Jane Doe and John Doe to represent those who died in the street without being properly identified.

The following names were offered by people who attended the service …

Jose Fierras

Junior Cato

George Brescia

Mike Humler

Iris Mainer

Michelle

Gelio

Elliott Jr.

Jenny

Beth

Uncle Harold

Stephanie

Jose

Walter

Jack

Ayelech

Father Marin

Jackie

Brian

Billy

Jose

Jackie

Donald

Samson

Kevin

John

Auntie Liz

Karen

Uncle Johnnie

Jasmine

Curtis

Maliki

Uncle Peter

Renee F.

Jesus

Jaqueline

Dan

Davey

Laura

Hailey

Vanessa

Star

Leigh

Eloise

Phyliss

Germain

Gloria

Beatrice

Nana

Tea

Dogsy

Willie