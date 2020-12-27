VIDEO: LONGEST NIGHT MEMORIAL FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE WHO PASSED IN 2020

VIDEO + REPORTING BY ZACK HUFFMAN
EDITING BY CHRIS FARAONE
Greater Boston’s annual interfaith Longest Night Memorial Service returned outdoors last week after about a decade of being held indoors.
The 31-year-old service is dedicated to homeless people who died during the past 12 months, and is always held on Dec. 21—the longest night of the year.
Typically, the service includes a reading of names from a list that often exceeds 100. Due to the pandemic, it was tougher for organizers to keep in contact with some people and partner agencies to build the list, according to Rev. Mary Eaton from Common Cathedral who helped lead the service this year. During the service, she called out the names Jane Doe and John Doe to represent those who died in the street without being properly identified.
The following names were offered by people who attended the service …