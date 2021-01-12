Dig Bos

VIDEO: NIGHT SHIFT’S TEA PARTY IS SUBTLE LOVE FOR PEOPLE WHO HATE MOST HARD TEAS

As we recently reported, when it comes to hard seltzers, while there are a few excellent selections, Night Shift’s is the standout, our “preferred buses to happyland.”

No surprise then that the same goes for their Tea Party releases, in this case specifically their Butterfly Pea Flower Hard Tea with Lime joint. From the makers:

Introducing our newest Tea Party hard tea, this batch made with butterfly pea flowers and limes. At 4% ABV, it pours a super deep, vibrant violet (see our story for a shot) and sips with fruity notes of lime and lavender.

In short, it’s amazing. For details, check the video … 

A Queens, NY native who came to New England in 2004 to earn his MA in journalism at Boston University, Chris Faraone is the editor and co-publisher of DigBoston and a co-founder of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. He has published several books including 99 Nights with the 99 Percent, and has written liner notes for hip-hop gods including Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, Nas, and various members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

