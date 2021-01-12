VIDEO: NIGHT SHIFT’S TEA PARTY IS SUBTLE LOVE FOR PEOPLE WHO HATE MOST HARD TEAS

As we recently reported, when it comes to hard seltzers, while there are a few excellent selections, Night Shift’s is the standout, our “preferred buses to happyland.”

No surprise then that the same goes for their Tea Party releases, in this case specifically their Butterfly Pea Flower Hard Tea with Lime joint. From the makers:

Introducing our newest Tea Party hard tea, this batch made with butterfly pea flowers and limes. At 4% ABV, it pours a super deep, vibrant violet (see our story for a shot) and sips with fruity notes of lime and lavender.

In short, it’s amazing. For details, check the video …