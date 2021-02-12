VIDEO: POCKET WRENCH BY INDUSTRIAL ARTS BREWING IS A SUPER SATISFYING SESSION

We don’t go out of state very often.
That’s not a COVID joke—we just typically stick with local beers.
Still, Industrial Arts Brewing in NY’s Hudson Valley is well worth the look out of state, and since we’ve been looking for some super satisfying sessions that won’t put us in a bodybag, this Pocket Wrench Northeast Pale Ale is definitely worth a couple of turns.
CLICK BELOW TO WATCH OUR REVIEW …
