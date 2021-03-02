VIDEO: YOU’LL BE DRINKING BUD LIGHT SELTZER LEMONADE THIS SPRING

When the flavor selections are superb

It’s a simple story, really. We asked a trustworthy friend who also reviews boozy carbonated beverages if there were any mass-produced numbers that deliver like some of the smaller producers who have fashioned remarkable drinks only two decades out from the days of Zima and Bartles & Jaymes, and he recommended … Bud Light Seltzer.

But when we hit the store, what caught our attention was the newer Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. The flavor selections were just right—original (lemon lemonade, if you will), strawberry, black cherry, and peach—and the rest is now recorded history bound to repeat itself over and over again through the sticky months.

budlight.com/en/our-seltzers/bud-light-seltzer-lemonade