VIDEO: YOU’LL BE DRINKING BUD LIGHT SELTZER LEMONADE THIS SPRING

When the flavor selections are superb

It’s a simple story, really. We asked a trustworthy friend who also reviews boozy carbonated beverages if there were any mass-produced numbers that deliver like some of the smaller producers who have fashioned remarkable drinks only two decades out from the days of Zima and Bartles & Jaymes, and he recommended … Bud Light Seltzer.

But when we hit the store, what caught our attention was the newer Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. The flavor selections were just right—original (lemon lemonade, if you will), strawberry, black cherry, and peach—and the rest is now recorded history bound to repeat itself over and over again through the sticky months.

budlight.com/en/our-seltzers/bud-light-seltzer-lemonade

Citizen Strain/Grain is an amalgamation of a bunch of us who, in addition to the hard and oftentimes depressing journalism we report for the Dig, also enjoy sampling and writing about the various beers, spirits, and cannabis products that vendors from near and far send our way. If you want us to check out your product, please contact us at [email protected]

TRUMP GUY WINS THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY TO FILL DELEO'S SEAT

CHECKING IN ON THE COMMONWEALTH'S COMPREHENSIVE CLIMATE BILL

YOUNG VOTERS, OLD GAME

CAMPBELL ORDERS INFORMATION ON OFFICER'S INVOLVEMENT IN CAPITOL ATTACK

AS LABOR SECRETARY, WILL MARTY WALSH REPRESENT ALL WORKERS?

STATE WIRE: FAILURE TO INVESTIGATE CREDIT COMPLAINTS A TOP ISSUE FOR MA CONSUMERS

