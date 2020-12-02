VISIT THE BINJ POP-UP COMMUNITY NEWSSTAND IN CAMBRIDGE

We had an exciting few days of setting up shop in Cambridge with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism this past week. As part of the Central Square Business Improvement District’s Popportunity Winter Market, we transformed a wooden storage container into something we are calling the BINJ Pop-Up Community Newsstand.

The concept is for it to be a media resource where people can learn about small and local outlets of all kinds—newspapers, blogs, community media centers—and support them in various ways. For starters, we asked friends and partners to give us their info and merch and papers to pass out. From there, we designed the installation as a safe and fun experience for one (or two, if you’re together) people at a time.

We’re sure the concept will evolve and we encourage you to follow our progress on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. In the meantime, you can get more information about the market here. We hope to see you in Central Square. We will be there every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm through Dec. 20.

If you are an independent outlet that wants in on the action, please contact us.