WATCH “SHRIKE” BY FRESH INK THEATRE

A virtual performance of a science fiction tale

Boston Center for the Arts is presenting a production, “SHRIKE,” from its Launchpad Resident company, Fresh Ink Theatre. The virtual performance will be taking place from Feb. 4 – 25. “Shrike” is written by Erin Lerch and directed by Josh Glenn-Kayden. The show is about “who you can trust and why, and the important role of found family,” according to a press release.

A synopsis of the play displayed below:

“When the alien Legion came, Sheena lost everything. All she has left is one final, unlikely dream: the Rebellion. But when she arrives, it’s to a Rebellion shattered by the loss of its leader, pushed to increasingly desperate measures – including working with their alien enemy. As tensions mount, Sheena has to face the question: when you have nothing left, what do you fight for?”

Fresh Ink Theatre says, “If you’re interested in learning more about SHRIKE, there is an accompanying podcast, The Legion Tapes, co-produced by Lerch and Glenn-Kayden. It is available on all podcast platforms, and was described by New England Theatre Geek as ‘lusciously queer, epically non-binary.'”