“WE ARE RESILIENT”: RALLY FOR GEORGE FLOYD

The gathering will be hosted by the M ayor’s Office of Resilience and Racial Equity .

On May 29, at 1 p.m., a rally will be held in remembrance of George Floyd’s life, in Nubian Square. It will be hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Racial Equity, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, King Boston, Black Market, and The Roxbury Cultural District. There will be community artists and leaders, and masks will be encouraged.

“Collectively, we will commit to cultivating resilient communities for those that have been subject to pain and suffering at the hands of a racist and unjust system,” reads a Facebook post. “We will demand racial equity and police accountability through radical imagination. We will mobilize art as a form of healing and political protest.”

The event will be taking place at 2300 Washington Street.