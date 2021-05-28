Dig Bos

“WE ARE RESILIENT”: RALLY FOR GEORGE FLOYD

The gathering will be hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Racial Equity.

On May 29, at 1 p.m., a rally will be held in remembrance of George Floyd’s life, in Nubian Square.  It will be hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Racial Equity, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, King Boston, Black Market, and The Roxbury Cultural District. There will be community artists and leaders, and masks will be encouraged.

“Collectively, we will commit to cultivating resilient communities for those that have been subject to pain and suffering at the hands of a racist and unjust system,” reads a Facebook post. “We will demand racial equity and police accountability through radical imagination. We will mobilize art as a form of healing and political protest.”

The event will be taking place at 2300 Washington Street.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

