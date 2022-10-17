We Shot Nine At Puttshack Boston and Can Confirm the Wow Factor

“World’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini-golf destination featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and global eats.”

Puttshack bills itself as “the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world.”

This is true, if not undeniable. The place is unique. Especially since there aren’t too many mini-golf courses around here, but there’s also more in play …

We had a chance to shoot nine holes at their Seaport location, which opens to the public on Oct. 19, and you can believe the hype. The food and drinks are excellent, think of it as advanced bar fare on steroids, but mostly we’re excited for the scoring. That’s right, the scoring. Or rather, not having to do it on our own. In their words:

Founded by the creators of TopGolf, Fight Club, and AceBounce, Puttshack combines its patented Trackaball™ technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge, high-energy experience that is unlike anything currently on the market. The brand’s ground-breaking technology is integrated throughout the game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. Simply put, there is no longer a need for paper and pencil to keep score.

We literally couldn’t have explained it better ourselves. As for the Boston location, their third in the US (they’re also in the UK), it’s built on “two-floor levels, covering more than 26,000 square feet.” Furthermore, “this new location will feature four highly engaging and competitive nine-hole mini golf courses, accentuated by floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of the waterfront and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe featuring local DJs.” Plus bars on every floor, a private event space, and everything else you’d expect from a hot new spot in the area.

“Seaport is known as the newer, bolder side of Boston, and the city’s epicenter for technology, innovation, art, and design – these are all emblematic of Puttshack and our world-class tech-infused mini-golf concept,” Puttshack COO Chris Rockwood said in a statement. “Puttshack Boston will be a premier destination for locals and visitors alike looking for a unique experience with friends, family, and colleagues that continues to evolve and is highlighted by our innovative food and craft cocktail offerings.”

See you on the green.