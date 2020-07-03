WHAT ARE WE MISSING? A PANEL ABOUT MEDIA COVERAGE OF POLICE VIOLENCE

Date: Thu, Jul 9, 2020

Time: 8pm EDT

Please join us for a panel discussion on gaps in media coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement and police violence.

Introduction: Reverend Irene Monroe (Columnist & Contributor – WGBH, HuffPost, NECN) will speak about the legacy of Stonewall and the lasting impact of media coverage of the watershed event.

Panelists: Keiko Hiromi (Contributing Photographer – NYT, Vanity Fair, etc.); Yawu Miller (Senior Editor – Bay State Banner); Julia Taliesin (Somerville Journal)

Hosts: Chris Faraone & Jason Pramas (DigBoston, Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism)

ABOUT THIS EVENT:

In one sense, there has been wall-to-wall coverage of the protests against police violence and misconduct since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop last month. From cable news to local newspapers, there’s been no shortage of write-ups or images. But what’s been missing from this coverage? What well-documented history is often left out? And why? The purpose of this panel discussion is to answer those questions, and in the process to hopefully give reporters in the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism network an idea about what gaps still need to be filled.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Rev. Irene Monroe on Stonewall, etc.:

DigBoston/BINJ coverage of police accountability and recent protests.

ABOUT ONCE VIRTUAL VENUE:

