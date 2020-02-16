WHAT’S FOR BREAKFAST? BABY BIRD

PATT KELLEY Breakfast Creep

Patt Kelley works and lives in the world's seas and oceans. His diet consists of mainly krill and plankton. Every year he typically migrates about 25,000 kilometers into sub-tropical waters to breed and give birth. He has a distinctive body shape, with unusually long pectoral fins and a knobby head. During the winter he fasts and lives off of his stored fat reserves.