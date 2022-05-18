Where To Drink Night Shift Outdoors This Season

Brewery to open four new Owl’s Nest locations, announces collaboration with social volleyball league

Yes, we’re big fans of Night Shift Brewing.

And yes again, we love outdoor dining and boozing.

All things considered, we’re on a mission to inform readers about the many great places to dine and drink outside, and Night Shift is a major player in this arena.

In addition to reopening their Owl’s Nest Esplanade and Owl’s Nest Herter Park last week, they announced “four new additional locations at South Station, Canal District in Kendall, Hood Park in Charlestown and University Park in Cambridge,” all with “rotating local food trucks.”

Night Shift is also collaborating with Volo, Boston’s social volleyball league, starting on June 29. Info on all of their locations below …

OWL’S NEST ESPLANADE

Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets along the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access)

Open Now

Wed – Thur: 4-10PM, Fri: 2-10PM, Sat: noon – 8 pm, Sunday: noon – 8 pm

OWL’S NEST HERTER PARK (ALLSTON)

Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street along Soldier’s Field Road

Open Now

Thur and Fri: 4-10 pm, Saturday: noon- 8pm, Sunday: noon – 6pm

OWL’S NEST SOUTH STATION (BOSTON)

125 Summer Street Plaza

Opening Thursday, June 2

Thursday: 4-9pm

OWL’S NEST CANAL DISTRICT KENDALL (CAMBRIDGE)

A 5 min. walk from Kendall Sq. Red Line station, and a 10 min. walk from the Green Line

Opening Thursday, June 2

Thur- Fri: 4-9pm, Sat: noon – 9pm, Sunday: noon – 8pm

OWL’S NEST HOOD PARK (CHARLESTOWN)

500 Rutherford Ave. Charlestown, MA 02129

Opening Thursday, June 23

Thursday: 4-9pm

OWL’S NEST UNIVERSITY PARK (CAMBRIDGE)