Where To Drink Night Shift Outdoors This Season

Brewery to open four new Owl’s Nest locations, announces collaboration with social volleyball league
Yes, we’re big fans of Night Shift Brewing.
And yes again, we love outdoor dining and boozing.
All things considered, we’re on a mission to inform readers about the many great places to dine and drink outside, and Night Shift is a major player in this arena.
In addition to reopening their Owl’s Nest Esplanade and Owl’s Nest Herter Park last week, they announced “four new additional locations at South Station, Canal District in Kendall, Hood Park in Charlestown and University Park in Cambridge,” all with “rotating local food trucks.”
Night Shift is also collaborating with Volo, Boston’s social volleyball league, starting on June 29. Info on all of their locations below …
OWL’S NEST ESPLANADE
Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets along the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access)
Open Now
Wed – Thur: 4-10PM, Fri: 2-10PM, Sat: noon – 8 pm, Sunday: noon – 8 pm
OWL’S NEST HERTER PARK (ALLSTON)
Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street along Soldier’s Field Road
Open Now
Thur and Fri: 4-10 pm, Saturday: noon- 8pm, Sunday: noon – 6pm
OWL’S NEST SOUTH STATION (BOSTON)
125 Summer Street Plaza
Opening Thursday, June 2
Thursday: 4-9pm
OWL’S NEST CANAL DISTRICT KENDALL (CAMBRIDGE)
A 5 min. walk from Kendall Sq. Red Line station, and a 10 min. walk from the Green Line
Opening Thursday, June 2
Thur- Fri: 4-9pm, Sat: noon – 9pm, Sunday: noon – 8pm
OWL’S NEST HOOD PARK (CHARLESTOWN)
500 Rutherford Ave. Charlestown, MA 02129
Opening Thursday, June 23
Thursday: 4-9pm
OWL’S NEST UNIVERSITY PARK (CAMBRIDGE)
65 Sidney Street, Cambridge MA
nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/owls-nest/