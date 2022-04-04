WILLOWWOOD URBAN WILD CLEAN UP

Help preserve the condition of our environment!

The City of Boston’s Environment Department and Parks and Recreation Department are organizing a Willowwood Urban Wild Cleanup, just in time for Earth Month. Joining the cleanup is one way to get involved with the departments, meet other people, and help protect the environment, and as the City says, “keeping our shared spaces clean allows you to get to know your neighborhood and build more resilient communities.” Volunteers will meet at the Willowwood Urban Wild in Mattapan at 10 a.m., on April 9. The City encourages participants to dress properly for a fun and safe day.

A City of Boston Environment Department spokesperson commented on why cleanup of urban wilds is an important part of taking care of the planet:

“Urban Wilds are important pieces of green infrastructure that connect Boston’s system of open spaces and promote biodiversity by enabling wildlife to move through human settlements. Urban wilds also provide shade and reduce the ‘heat island’ effect, sequester carbon, increase resilience to extreme weather events, and filter particulate matter in the air. The Environment Department is excited to host an Urban Wild Clean Up at the Willowwood location and look forward to engaging the community around this critical work.”

Find more information at this link.