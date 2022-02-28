A cinematic celebration of Women’s History Month

Women’s and Gender Studies departments involved in the Consortium for Graduate Studies in Gender, Culture, Women, and Sexuality annually organize the Women Take the Reel Film Festival. Films that explore gender, race, sexuality, class, and feminism will be screened both virtually and in person throughout the month of March. According to a website, “The focus is on the intellectual investigation of these issues, so every film is accompanied by a Q&A and discussion with the film director, producer, local activists and practitioners, and/or faculty members from the host institution for each film.” Movies include “Passing,” a story about mixed race childhood friends who reunite as adults and become increasingly involved in each other’s lives. Another film is “Ma Belle, My Beauty,” which centers around a surprise union in the South of France that reignites passions and jealousies in women who were formerly polyamorous lovers.

“Women Take the Reel Film Festival is an opportunity to highlight a variety of films, documentaries, and shorts that are directed by women in observance of Women’s History Month. It’s also an opportunity for campuses across the Boston area to collaborate on events, share resources and knowledge, and create relationships with one another. This year, we are offering both in-person and virtual events as a way to recognize the variety of ways that people want to be in community and attend events,” said Stacey Lantz, program manager of GCWS.

“It’s such an enjoyable experience to create this film festival every year from working with staff from across a variety of campuses, watching and selecting films, learning from the speakers, to engaging with the audience who attends each film.”

Learn more about the festival here.