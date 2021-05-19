Dig Bos

WORKERS AND EMPLOYMENT FEATURED AT NEXT BOSTON MAYORAL FORUM

Boston mayoral hopefuls to elucidate their positions on jobs and related issues that affect working families across Boston.

What and When: Boston Mayoral Forums, every Thursday, 6 p.m.
This week, Thursday, May 20: Jobs & Workers hosted by the Greater Boston Labor Council
May 27: Education hosted by the Boston Teachers Union and Boston Education Justice Alliance
June 3: Climate Justice hosted by the Alternatives For Community & Environment (ACE)
June 10: Housing & Land hosted by Right to the City VOTE

Who: Boston Mayoral Candidates, including

  • John Barros, former city economic development chief and Dorchester resident
  • Andrea Campbell, District 4 city councilor and Mattapan resident
  • Annissa Essaibi George, at-large city councilor and Dorchester resident
  • Kim Janey, acting mayor of Boston and Roxbury resident
  • Jon Santiago, state representative for the 9th Suffolk district and South End resident
  • Michelle Wu, at-large city councilor and Roslindale resident

Where: All forums will be virtual via Zoom. Interested press personnel can register at https://bostonmayoralforums.org/ to get the Zoom link for the forums.

Why: 
“Working families across Boston and beyond are recovering from a pandemic that brought unprecedented devastation,” said Darlene Lombos, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC), and the host of this week’s forum. “This forum is an opportunity for candidates to outline how they will show up for and support working families. We want the next Mayor of Boston to take bold steps to re-envision and shape the future our communities deserve. We are looking forward to hearing from the candidates on how we can achieve that.”

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

