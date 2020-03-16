YOUR CALENDAR FOR ONLINE EVENTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Among the many awful impacts of the increasingly devastating coronavirus crisis, musicians and artists of all sorts are out of work, missing gigs, release dates, and rent payments.

In the face of this nightmare, we are thrilled to see that many performers, in Greater Boston and elsewhere, are already getting creative and planning online events to host on various platforms.

DigBoston will announce some of our own virtual events shortly. In the meantime, we encourage artists to use our online calendar to spread the word about their studio and living room livecasts.

In normal times, our events calendar is one of the most popular in New England, and we will continue providing this free service in the coming weeks and months.

For those who wish to post events, it only takes a few seconds to sign up for our online listings platform (click “Add Event” in the upper-right corner and follow the prompts). You should have an account anyway, coronavirus outbreak or not.