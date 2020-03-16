DigBoston

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

YOUR CALENDAR FOR ONLINE EVENTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Written by Filed Under: MUSIC

Coronavirus DJ

 

Among the many awful impacts of the increasingly devastating coronavirus crisis, musicians and artists of all sorts are out of work, missing gigs, release dates, and rent payments. 

In the face of this nightmare, we are thrilled to see that many performers, in Greater Boston and elsewhere, are already getting creative and planning online events to host on various platforms. 

Concert Listings

DigBoston will announce some of our own virtual events shortly. In the meantime, we encourage artists to use our online calendar to spread the word about their studio and living room livecasts.

In normal times, our events calendar is one of the most popular in New England, and we will continue providing this free service in the coming weeks and months.

For those who wish to post events, it only takes a few seconds to sign up for our online listings platform (click “Add Event” in the upper-right corner and follow the prompts). You should have an account anyway, coronavirus outbreak or not.

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: MUSIC Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 3.14.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC UPDATE BANNER 1

NOTES FROM THE PANDEMIC: 3.12.20 DIGBOSTON UPDATE

STATE HOUSE PROTEST

IN BATTLING EVICTION, A MATRIARCH REVEALS CRUELTY OF HOUSING IN MASS

President Trump tours viral pathogenesis lab at National Institutes of Health. Photo by Shealah Craighead.

MASS: EXPAND PAID SICK TIME & START MEDICAL LEAVE NOW

Somerville News Garden logo

SOMERVILLE NEWS GARDEN MOVING FORWARD

MARKETING FIRM WITH POLITICAL TIES IS PAID MILLIONS TO "HUMANIZE" MBTA

MARKETING FIRM WITH POLITICAL TIES IS PAID MILLIONS TO “HUMANIZE” MBTA