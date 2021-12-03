29TH ANNUAL ROXBURY HOLIDAY & PARADE CELEBRATION

A tree lighting, a Kwanzaa celebration, and a Macy’s trolley parade to ring in the season

On Dec. 4, the Roxbury Holiday & Parade Celebration will be taking place, bringing cheer in its 29th year. The Roxbury Chamber of Commerce started the tradition, and it continued to be held through the Dudley Square Merchants Association, which evolved into Roxbury Main Streets. It will last from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and there will be a parade, a gift distribution, a Christmas tree lighting, and more. It begins at the Bruce Bolling Building, at 2300 Washington Street. The schedule can be found below:

10:00AM PARADE

1:00PM REGISTRATION, LUNCH BAGS, ENTERTAINMENT, HEALTH POP UPS & GIFT DISTRIBUTION

Please go to registration table at the Bolling Building for your gift tickets, then proceed to the listed locations. Children must be present, and there will be only one gift bag for each child. Pick up your Green bracelet and raffle ticket. The raffle will be announced at 4 p.m. before the Christmas Tree Lighting.

Please enjoy the amazing Kwanzaa celebration located in the basement of the Haley House Bakery Cafe, 12 Dade Street.

There are also Health Pop Ups provided by MGB. Please get your COVID/booster shots, blood pressure checks, and visit the family care van.