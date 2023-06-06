Mass Lawmakers Hear Testimony On Cannabis Testing, Medical Access

“We recognize there’s a problem that threatens our industry and it can be solved with more oversight.”

Of eight cannabis-related bills that the Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy heard testimony about on Tuesday, An act relative to vertical integration of medical marijuana businesses inspired the most people to show up, in person as well as virtually.

The other measure of note was An act relative to data transparency in the cannabis industry, which would make it so the state’s Cannabis Control Commission has to “collect, compile, and make available to the public on its Open Data Platform” information ranging from statewide average failure rates for pesticides and heavy metals found in samples to contaminant and cannabinoid potency data from individual testing labs.

