ALONDRA BOBADILLA, FIRST YOUTH POET LAUREATE, AT INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

The first and now former Boston Youth Poet Laureate, Alondra Bobadilla, will be featured at an interactive, poetry-based program, held virtually and also in person at the Ashland Public Library, on April 30, at 3 p.m. Attendees will hear about Bobadilla’s journey and her process for creating poetry. Then, they will be able to participate in a poetry slam, sharing their own, original poems. The program will be held in collaboration with Ashland High School students who are enthusiastic about poetry and shared their ideas to make the hybrid event what it is. The event is being held in partnership with the neighboring Framingham Public Library.

The Framingham Public Library offered some information about Bobadilla’s background:

“In January 2020, Alondra Bobadilla was named Boston’s first-ever Youth Poet Laureate. Born and raised in Boston, MA, Alondra found and nurtured her love for writing since she learned her first letters. Alondra uses her writing to highlight social issues that impact her and her community. Through her own work, she demonstrates how creative expression can be a powerful tool for youth to examine feelings around issues, find their voice, and speak up about the changes they want to see for their future. Alondra Bobadilla is the author of a poetry book entitled “With Clipped Wings” which was published June of 2021. Alondra’s book will be available for purchase and signing if you can join us in-person”