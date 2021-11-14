Dig Bos

BRICKBOTTOM OPEN STUDIOS SHOWCASES ART IN SOMERVILLE

A sampling of artists’ works through an outdoor experience

The Brickbottom Artists Association will present Brickbottom Open Studios, taking place on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held on 1 Fitchburg Street.

“In order to support the health and safety of the Brickbottom community, Brickbottom Open Studios 2021 has been reimagined with pop-up artist tents, Directory Show in the Brickbottom Gallery, a sculpture courtyard, and live music! Masks and social distancing will be required,” reads the organization’s website. Snacks will be provided by SEABISTCUIT.

BAA is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and expanding the arts in Somerville and the Greater Boston area. It was founded by the residents of the Brickbottom Artists Building, one of the oldest living and working artists community in the country, according to BAA’s website. Since 1987, Brickbottom residents have been volunteering their time and energy to make the group a vital community arts organization in Boston’s contemporary art scene.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

