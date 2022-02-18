DANCE NOW BOSTON COMES TO CAMBRIDGE

The Dance Complex will host two weeks of performances

DANCE NOW Boston will be holding a program at The Dance Complex in Cambridge, in partnership with The Bang Group and choreographer David Parker, on the weekend of Feb. 19 and Feb. 26. The show will feature a re-imagining of “Annie Get Your Gun,” called “ShowDown,” with recordings from Irving Berlin’s classic. According to a press release, “The performance unravels Berlin’s ‘Annie Get Your Gun’s’ theme of a showdown between the sexes, the lure of show business, and the juncture of love and ambition, [reassembling] them with grace and vigor into a wholly new experience.” Alexander Davis and Joy Davis, known as The Davis Sisters, will serve as hosts and also perform pop-up vignettes. There will also be performances by Peter DiMuro, Kristin Wagner’s The Click, and Aysha Upchurch.

“The goal of DANCE NOW Boston is to establish a creative bridge between NYC and Boston by commissioning Boston choreographers to create work for cabaret spaces as DANCE NOW NYC does for New Yorkers,” said Parker. “We are thrilled to be able to bring these new pieces to audiences in Boston this year.”

“DANCE NOW Boston has become a staple here at The Dance Complex, and we’re thrilled to see it arrive back in our Julie Ince Thompson Theatre for a two weekend run,” said DiMuro. “Native son David Parker has steadfastly provided his platform for dance-makers here, creating exchanges with Boston and NYC. He’s a loyal Boston dance citizen, never forsaking his hometown, while making a name for himself as a dance master in NY and around the world. Honored, too, to share the stage with my Boston colleagues in this venture.”