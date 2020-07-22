DIG’S MAINE CANNABIS FINDER: A PRINTABLE POT POSTER FROM OUR PARTNERS AROUND PORTLAND

An Act to Ensure Access to Medical Cannabis for Visiting Qualifying Patients, which made it so “medical marijuana patients visiting Maine from other jurisdictions are no longer required to obtain certification from a Maine-based medical provider … in order to obtain medical marijuana.”

Ever since, those with medical cannabis cards in Mass have been able to legally and easily visit choice shops to our north, where amazing products and attractive prices can be found. Now that operations have reopened, this handy poster map can help you navigate the goodness next time you are in Vacationland. Just remember to bring your Mass medical card, and to never drive under the influence.