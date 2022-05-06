Do You Want To Work For the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission?

You can’t have former Chair Hoffman’s position, that’s up to state leadership, but there are lots of other opportunities available

As the Boston Globe first reported earlier this week, Mass Cannabis Control Commission Chair Steve Hoffman resigned ahead of the expiration of his term in August. There doesn’t seem to be anything sketchy afoot, as the former Bain and Company honcho was generally well-liked, even by reformers, even though the CCC kept the public in the dark for a few days after the announcement.

In a statement to the Globe, Hoffman said it was “a natural inflection point when the time is right for a transition in leadership,” which feels genuine enough. In an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio about the changes, former Commissioner Shaleen Title, who led progressive cannabis reform in the state from the inside for years and who now runs the Parabola Center drug policy think tank, implied that she is also excited to see where the new commissioners take things.

“For example,” Title told NHPR, “do we really need to have two drivers in the car for every delivery business? This is just an example of—if we have a fresh, updated perspective we might be less based in fear and more based in modern reality.”

Meanwhile, if you’re personally “interested in public service, policy, and continuing to build a more inclusive cannabis industry in Massachusetts,” there are several opportunities for you to work with the new leadership in the state. You can’t have Hoffman’s position, that’s up to state leadership, but there are lots of other “opportunities available now to work or contract with the Cannabis Control Commission.”

Positions

Paralegal

Deadline to apply: May 16, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

The Paralegal, under the direction of the General Counsel, will support the work of the attorneys in the legal department. The Paralegal will manage legal responsibilities in a variety of areas, conduct legal research, assess and respond to inquiries, and support the maintenance of files and records.

For details and to learn how to apply, please see the full job description on the MassCareers page.

Copywriter

Deadline to apply: May 27, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

The Copywriter, under the direction of the Director of Communications and in collaboration with team members, helps draft Commission messaging for internal and external audiences in line with the agency’s branding, media relations, and external affairs strategies.

For details and to learn how to apply, please see the full job description on the MassCareers page.

Associate General Counsel

Deadline to apply: May 31, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

The Associate General Counsel, under the direction of the General Counsel, will support the Commission’s mission and its staff, and will address and resolve legal matters in settled and evolving areas of the law. The Associate General Counsel will provide advice on legal issues as they arise, including in the areas of administrative law, contracts and procurements, licensing and enforcement, labor and employment.

For details and to learn how to apply, please see the full job description on the MassCareers page.

Investigator

Deadline to apply: June 3, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

The Commission Investigator conducts inspections and investigations of licensed Marijuana Establishments in the Commonwealth to ensure understanding and compliance with laws, rules, and regulations. A significant component of this position includes visiting Marijuana Establishments across the Commonwealth and completing regulatory compliance inspections/audits targeting operational requirements, and may include specific cultivation product manufacturing and retail requirements as pertains to the license type, as well as facility management requirements. Investigator(s) assist in the administration of the registration and licensing compliance process for Marijuana Establishments and individual registered Marijuana Establishment Agents as defined in the regulations.

For details and to learn how to apply, please see the full job description on the MassCareers page.

Procurements

Request for Responses (RFR): On-Call Laboratory Testing Services and Supplemental Testing Protocol Services

Quote/bid response deadline: August 15, 2022 by 5:00 p.m.

The Commission is soliciting responses for the acquisition of two or more vendors to provide one or both types of services: (1) on-call laboratory testing services to support the Commission’s investigatory and enforcement functions and (2) advisory and research services to develop testing protocols and standards for the cultivation of cannabis, including, without limitation, species specific microbial testing.

For more information or to submit questions about this procurement, please review the RFR on COMMBUYS.

Request for Responses (RFR): Outreach Support

Quote/bid response deadline: Rolling

The Commission seeks to contract with a Vendor or Vendors that would provide support services including, but not limited to: event planning and implementation; multimedia and other content development; support to and organization of virtual and in-person conferences, job fairs, clinics, organizing, and hosting focus groups; specialized outreach to non-English-speaking communities and various affinity groups; financial administration of local advertisement payments; and other outreach activities.

For more information or to submit questions about this procurement, please review the RFR on COMMBUYS.

Request for Responses (RFR): External Research Review

Quote/bid response deadline: Rolling

The Commission is soliciting responses from vendors to build, maintain, and administer an on-call group of experts, scholars, researchers, academics, and practitioners in disciplines relating to the Commission’s research agenda, including but not limited to: drug policy, health policy, public health, public safety, clinical research, social justice, and economics.

For more information or to submit questions about this procurement, please review the RFR on COMMBUYS.