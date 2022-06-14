Fotobom: Tove Lo At Roadrunner In Boston

Matthew Shelter is a Boston-based concert photographer who shoots under the moniker Stage Light Photography. He has covered shows in Boston, New York and elsewhere, and is a six-time nominee for a Boston Music Award for concert photography.
