As warfare carries on in Ukraine, workers at the National Museum of Taras Shevchenko have been carting away valuable pieces of artwork in the same containers that were once used to protect them from Nazi forces in 1941. Shevchenko was a mid 19th century artist, poet, writer, and political activist who was known for conveying themes of Ukrainian oppression by the Russian government. Now, the producers of “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Frida Kahlo” have created “Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine,” which can be viewed in Boston beginning March 15.

“I always wanted to find a way to use my experiences producing in North America to promote Ukrainian artists,” said Ukraine-born Lighthouse Immersive Associate Producer Valeriy Kostyuk. “Ukrainian culture is as beautiful and moving and important as the culture of any other country in the world, and Shevchenko is, in many ways, a father of the independent Ukrainian nation. I have been moved and inspired beyond words by the endurance and resilience of the Ukrainian people in this moment and I am deeply thankful to the incredible team in Ukraine who partnered with me on this project, as well as to the producers at Lighthouse Immersive for standing with me in this moment.”

“As the people of Ukraine, with freedom in their DNA, continue to stand strong against this grave threat together with the free world, it is important to remember everything we are fighting for is to protect our values,” said Andrii Bukvych, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Canada. “Ukraine is a culturally rich nation with a storied history, a part of European heritage, and it is encouraging to see the art of one of Ukraine’s most prominent cultural icons being appreciated by audiences on the other side of the world. It is important for the global community to know what is at stake, and what is under attack.”

