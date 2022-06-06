Inbox: Call For Artists For the 33rd Annual Boston Freedom Rally

Our friends at MassCann are calling on artists interested in submitting original artwork for this year’s theme: Flower to the People
Details via MassCann below:
Artwork must include:
-
-
Boston Freedom Rally
-
Flower to the People
-
Saturday Sep 17, 2022
-
Noon to 7:00 PM – Boston Common
-
Compensation in kind:
-
-
Booth at the BFR
-
Opportunity to sign shirts
-
Canvas print of your submission.
-
No limit on submissions
-
-
Submit as high res png, pdf, jpg, psd
-
[email protected]
-
*Submissions from artists under 18 yrs. of age require parental approval and will receive a gift-in-kind in lieu of a booth.
-
Submission Deadline: 3:00 PM Saturday June 18
Citizen Strain/Grain is an amalgamation of a bunch of us who, in addition to the hard and oftentimes depressing journalism we report for the Dig, also enjoy sampling and writing about the various beers, spirits, and cannabis products that vendors from near and far send our way. If you want us to check out your product, please contact us at [email protected]